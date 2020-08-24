NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Vivien Bucher Johnson, 93, of Ocean View, NJ went to be with Jesus, whom she loved very much, on August 22, 2020. She was born in Lima, OH to the late Royal and Rowena Baber. Vivien worked for the American Red Cross as Director of Service to Military Families in Lima. She later served as Supervisor of Volunteers at Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. She moved to Ocean View, NJ in 2014 and was a member of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene in Erma.Vivien is predeceased by her first husband of 55 years, Richard Bucher, her second husband Robert Johnson, son Kenneth R. Bucher; and her siblings: Kenneth Baber and Juanita Wilcox.She is survived by her children: Susan (Randy) Morvay of Elida, OH, Stephen (Patra) Bucher of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Jane (Don) Chew of Ocean View, NJ, and Rand (Melinda) Bucher of Findlay, OH; grandchildren: Joshua Morvay, Rachel Dawson, Sarah Coleman, Adam Morvay, Beau Bucher, Jackson Bucher, Bennett Bucher, Megan Jones, Jason Chew, Matthew Bucher and Nate Bucher. She is also survived by 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. A graveside service will be private at a later time.A special thanks to Autumn Lake Health Care Facility at which she recently resided. The staff treated her and us with amazing care and compassion. We are thankful and blessed. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

