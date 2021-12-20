SAYLOR, STEPHEN B.

Stephen B. Saylor of Woodbine, formerly of Sea Isle City and Palmyra, NJ passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021 with his fiancé, Diane Gilliano at his side. Born on April 29, 1943. He graduated from Palmyra High School as a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation from Palmyra High, he attended Trenton State College and graduated from Rutgers University. His long-time career was as a Snap-On Tool Dealer, a career that spanned 35 years. Steve was an active member of the South Jersey Ski Club and coordinator on numerous ski trips. Steve spent summers in Sea Isle at his beach house named the Taj Mahal. He also enjoyed vacationing in Florida, Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Steve also enjoyed antique cars. He served on the zoning board and was a member of SIC Yacht Club. Steve is survived by his fiancé Diane Gilliano and his brother George Saylor. A private celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date.
