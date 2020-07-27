REYNOLDS, CATHARINE EVANS, 'KATIE'

Catharine ‘Katie’ Evans Reynolds, a longtime resident of Stone Harbor, NJ and Sanibel Island, FL died peacefully in her sleep at age eighty-eight at the Shell Point Retirement Community in Ft. Myers, FL, on June 19, 2020.Katie was born on September 14, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA to Mary Jo and Harold Glen Evans, and raised in Wyomissing, PA with siblings George and Nan. She was a graduate of Wyomissing High School. She graduated Smith College as a member of the Class of 1953, where she roomed all four years with Hazel ‘Burt’ Gray, who became a life-long friend and Godmother to one of her sons.Katie married James Morsell Gassaway in 1954, and bore six children; son James Scott ‘Scottie’ Gassaway passed away shortly after birth. They raised their children in Wallingford, PA. Katie was very involved in all of her children’s activities, volunteered at their schools, and cheered them on at their athletic and school activities. She was a member of Swarthmore Episcopal Church, and the Wallingford Swim and Tennis Club, where was the club tennis champion. A summer trip out West in a Winnebago in 1972 with Jim and their children to see the national parks, and friends and relatives across the country, will always be a cherished memory.Katie loved all of God’s creatures, and the outdoors. She was an avid skier, swimmer, sailor, kayaker, biker, golfer, tennis player, and hiker, loved walks on the beach, and loved to socialize with friends and family. She skied in Zermatt, Switzerland at age seventy-six, and body surfed in Stone Harbor just a few years ago. She loved her Lord, and was also a member of Wells Memorial Church in Avalon, NJ, and Sanibel Community Church in Sanibel, FLShe married Paul M. Pitts in 1981, until his passing, and was then married to G. David Reynolds, Jr. for twenty-five years.Katie is survived by sons: Nicholas of Seattle; Steven (Michelle) of Charlotte; Jeffrey of Mission, KS; John (Jill) of North East, MD; and Andrew of Mechanicsburg, PA, and step-children Paul Pitts (Tena); Robert Pitts (Beth); Bill Reynolds (Russi); David Reynolds (Louise); Debbie McGlynn (Steve); and Jeffrey Reynolds. She adored her twenty-eight grandchildren, and looked forward to meeting her fourteen great-grandchildren. The family would also like to thank friend and companion Cesi, for her love and devotion to Mom over the last few years.Katie was pre-deceased by James M. Gassaway, Paul M. Pitts, and G. David Reynolds, Jr., and James Scott ‘Scottie’ Gassaway, Dickson Pitts (Katie), and Patty Pitts (Paul).Memorial services are pending. The family asks that memorial donations be made to your favorite charity in Mom’s name.
