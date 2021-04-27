FALLON, JOHN T.

John T. Fallon (Capt. U.S. Army, Retired), 99, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 25, 2021. John was born in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Frank Fallon and Mildred (Adelberger) Fallon. He is predeceased by Mary, his wife of 61 years, and is survived by his brother Robert Fallon (Colleen) of Cleveland, OH, son John of Havertown, PA, granddaughter Jennifer Piasecki (Andrew), grandson Jeffrey Fallon (Jaime), and great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Megan, and Grace Piasecki, and Joseph, John, and Josselyn Fallon.John graduated from West Catholic High School and entered the U.S. Army at the age of 20, where he proudly served in the 36 th Combat Engineer Regiment during World War II. John received two Purple Hearts for wounds sustained during his service in Anzio, Italy and again in Alsace, France. Altogether, John served in North Africa, Italy, France, and Germany. During this time, John also received two Bronze Stars with V for Valor in action.Following his time in the service, John graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and was the last surviving member of the Wharton class of 1947. Post-graduation, John worked for the 3M Company and enjoyed a successful career in sales.A native Philadelphian, John spent his summers and retirement years in Avalon, NJ, with his wife Mary. He was a member of the St. Brendan the Navigator Parish (Maris Stella) in Avalon and was a past Commodore of the Avalon Yacht Club, where he spent many happy years with close friends. John was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 331 in Stone Harbor.In 2013, John received the highest honor of the French military, the ‘French Legion of Honor’ medal from the French Ambassador to the United States, Francois Delattre, during a ceremony at the French Embassy in New York City.Funeral services will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Brendan The Navigator Parish, Maris Stella Church, 50th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Social distancing is required within the Church. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

