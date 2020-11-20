FREEMAN, LEOLA, 74, of Wildwood, Nov. 15, 2020.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court House Man Struck, Killed on Parkway
- UPDATE: Wanted Man Apprehended
- 12-year-old Charged in Connection with Acme Fire
- Ferry Runs Aground in Cape May Canal
- Middle Thorofare Bridge’s Rehab Project Set to Begin
- County Reports 2 COVID-19 Deaths, 62 New Cases
- County Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 52 New Resident COVID-19 Cases, 5 Non-resident Cases
- County Reports 65 New COVID-19 Cases
- OC Man Dies from COVID-19; 39 New Cases Reported
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - Another Wildwood board of education meeting, another wasted night. This board is running my alma mater into the ground. Giving out raises, paying out lawsuits. Just because it’s the holiday season...
- Rio Grande - Thank you to the pet store staff in Rio Grande for helping us find the right pet! Keep up the good work!
- Cape May Court House - How come people think parakeets are annoying. They are actually very nice.
- Villas - Just think with Mr Biden leading we can all hold hands and sing Kumbaya as they take our money to pay for everything under the sun. Medicare for all, college, housing, green new deal, but especially...
- Lower Township - Some want us to believe our country is irredeemably flawed ,that America has been fundamentally unjust from the beginning. The left along with the media promote this falsehood. We must counter with...