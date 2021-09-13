HUBER, BETH

Beth Audeen Brooks Huber passed away on September 4, 2021 in Covington, LA. She was born on December 6, 1939 in Meadville, PA to the late Preston and Marion Huson Brooks. She was a graduate of Meadville High School.Beth was the loving mother of Cindy Huber Nichols and her husband Brian, and the proud grandmother of Zachary Nichols, of Mandeville, LA. She is also survived by her sister Diane Singer of Saegertown, PA, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death, by her brother William (Sonny) Brooks, her sister Phyllis Feltenberger and her former husband William (Bill) Huber.She previously resided in Cape May Court House, NJ, where she worked at the Cape May County Herald for over 30 years. She began her career as an Advertising/Sales Executive and eventually became Advertising Director before retiring in December 2014. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family before moving to Covington, LA in June 2020, to be closer to her family. She loved football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles, Penn State, University of Florida and LSU and basketball, reading and playing Bridge.Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at Avalon Links Restaurant on Friday, November 26, at 12pm. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.

