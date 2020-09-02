Doris Florence Knickerbocker, 95, (nee Davis) of the Villas for the past 35 years, passed away on August 30, 2020 at the home of her nephew and care giver Jack Schissler in Millsboro, Delaware. Doris was the wife of the late Leroy Knickerbocker and George Schissler Sr., She was predeceased by her only child, son George Schissler Jr., Doris was the sister of the late Minerva Schissler (her twin) and her brothers the late Edward and Robert Davis. Doris is survived by nieces and nephews.Doris retired from the Keebler Baking Company of Philadelphia after 30+ years working as a product packer, Doris also Volunteered at Cape Regional Hospital for 18 years.At Doris's request burial service was private at Eglington Cemetery, Clarsboro, NJ
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle Loses 2 Residents from COVID-19
- ‘NJ Has One of the Worst Sea-level Rises in the World’
- Public Health Emergency Extended Aug. 27
- Early-morning Fire Rips Through Wildwood Home
- Contact Tracers Face Resistance
- Indoor Dining, Movie Theaters to Return Sept. 4
- Wildwood Woman, 81, Dies from COVID-19; New Cases Reported
- County's Case Growth Resumes
- Gas Tax to Increase to 9.3 Cents Per Gallon
- County Reports 9 New Community-based Cases, 2 Non-resident Cases
Videos
- Middle Township - Cape May County finally needs to elect Democratic freeholders. It is time to end the almost Soviet style freeholder elections where the same people automatically win. The GOP freeholder board has...
- Wildwood - I would like to thank the young woman who last April in the early days of the "mask crises" gave me a 3-pack of masks in the Rio Grande Bank of America parking lot. I still use them, they...
- North Wildwood - Here's a tip for all Cape May County residents, look both ways, yes in all directions not just one when you cross a street. And never assume a car will stop because of a sign or that YOU know...
- Villas - Health care topic, I believe that health care should be affordable for everyone, the price of insurance is so sky high, and now only the privileged can afford it. Everyone should have access to some...
- Wildwood - First Democrats denied violent protests didn't exist, now because of polling they are blaming Trump for the violence in Democrat run cities while resisting Trump's offer of help to end the...