Doris Florence Knickerbocker, 95, (nee Davis) of the Villas for the past 35 years, passed away on August 30, 2020 at the home of her nephew and care giver Jack Schissler in Millsboro, Delaware. Doris was the wife of the late Leroy Knickerbocker and George Schissler Sr., She was predeceased by her only child, son George Schissler Jr., Doris was the sister of the late Minerva Schissler (her twin) and her brothers the late Edward and Robert Davis. Doris is survived by nieces and nephews.Doris retired from the Keebler Baking Company of Philadelphia after 30+ years working as a product packer, Doris also Volunteered at Cape Regional Hospital for 18 years.At Doris's request burial service was private at Eglington Cemetery, Clarsboro, NJ

