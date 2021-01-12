Thomas Francis Chestnut, age 73 of Town Bank, North Cape May, NJ, formerly of South West Philadelphia; son of the late Walter & Margaret (Riddle) Chestnut. Tom was employed as a CDL Instructor for the City of Philadelphia for 27 years. U.S Army Vietnam War Veteran. He was very proud of his Country! Nothing brought him more joy than waiting for the grandkids to come to shore so they could jump in the pool with him and spoil them endlessly. He was a Philadelphia Sports Enthusiast. He was i nvolved with Disabled Vets DAV Chapter 44, 4 th Degree Knights of Columbus, Stella Maris Home Association, American Legion Wildwood NJ, Elks Lodge 2839, Moose Lodge Erma, lifetime member of the VFW. He was a mentor to many youths at McCreesh playground. A member of the West Catholic Fathers Club, Camp Happy Counselor, 2018 James Vance Spirit of Southwest Philly award recipient. He dressed as various characters over the years for school and holiday events, playing Mr. & Mrs. Claus, Good Shepherd Ram Mascot, Cape May’s Henry Hudson, and Raggety Ann’s Andy.Predeceased by his son Joseph Chestnut, Sister Cassie O’Flynn, Mother in law Nancy Di Orio.Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years Eleanor Chestnut (nee Hogg), Sons: Thomas Chestnut of Springfield, PA., and Scott Chestnut (Jennifer) of Aston, PA. Proud Grandfather of: TJ, Lauren, Tori, Daniel, Aiden, & Lainey Chestnut. Sister Peggy Hoey, Brother Billy Reilly, Sister Patty Buchanan.Contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans DAV Chapter 44, 1010 Bayshore Road, Del Haven NJ 08251 or Stella Maris Home Association 234 Breakwater Road, Cape May NJ 08204. In lieu of tears please share a Tommy Chestnut story with family and friends to keep his memory alive!Services for Thomas will be held at 11am on Thursday January 14, 2021 at the Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May. A second service will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi, Springfield, PA, with burial of cremains to follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
