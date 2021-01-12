NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Thomas Francis Chestnut, age 73 of Town Bank, North Cape May, NJ, formerly of South West Philadelphia; son of the late Walter & Margaret (Riddle) Chestnut. Tom was employed as a CDL Instructor for the City of Philadelphia for 27 years. U.S Army Vietnam War Veteran. He was very proud of his Country! Nothing brought him more joy than waiting for the grandkids to come to shore so they could jump in the pool with him and spoil them endlessly. He was a Philadelphia Sports Enthusiast. He was i nvolved with Disabled Vets DAV Chapter 44, 4 th Degree Knights of Columbus, Stella Maris Home Association, American Legion Wildwood NJ, Elks Lodge 2839, Moose Lodge Erma, lifetime member of the VFW. He was a mentor to many youths at McCreesh playground. A member of the West Catholic Fathers Club, Camp Happy Counselor, 2018 James Vance Spirit of Southwest Philly award recipient. He dressed as various characters over the years for school and holiday events, playing Mr. & Mrs. Claus, Good Shepherd Ram Mascot, Cape May’s Henry Hudson, and Raggety Ann’s Andy.Predeceased by his son Joseph Chestnut, Sister Cassie O’Flynn, Mother in law Nancy Di Orio.Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years Eleanor Chestnut (nee Hogg), Sons: Thomas Chestnut of Springfield, PA., and Scott Chestnut (Jennifer) of Aston, PA. Proud Grandfather of: TJ, Lauren, Tori, Daniel, Aiden, & Lainey Chestnut. Sister Peggy Hoey, Brother Billy Reilly, Sister Patty Buchanan.Contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans DAV Chapter 44, 1010 Bayshore Road, Del Haven NJ 08251 or Stella Maris Home Association 234 Breakwater Road, Cape May NJ 08204. In lieu of tears please share a Tommy Chestnut story with family and friends to keep his memory alive!Services for Thomas will be held at 11am on Thursday January 14, 2021 at the Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May. A second service will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi, Springfield, PA, with burial of cremains to follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS CHESTNUT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.