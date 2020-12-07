NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Clayton Bailey Hulme, 34, passed away suddenly on November 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother Teresa Nielsen and is survived by father William Hulme and his wife Mikki; siblings: Rachel Hulme-Pytel and husband Walter, Robert C. Hulme, Edward M. Hulme, William J. Hulme Jr.; 5 step siblings: Joanna Boyle, Robin Rayer, Greg Gauntt, Jeff Guantt, Rupert Gauntt; and 5 nieces & nephews: Jasmine & Joshua Hulme, Hazzard Hulme, Kimberly Hulme, Jake Pytel.Clayton was loved and will be missed by many many friends. Clayton was gifted with a wonderful loving relationship with his longtime girlfriend Dorothy 'Dottie' Birchall Shuman. Clayton's passions in life were his nieces and nephews and capturing, caring for and releasing turtles. He was a Jeopardy enthusiast who could have given Ken Jennings a run for his money, very quick witted and smart. Clayton was full of life and brought much joy to anyone that knew him.Services will be held privately by family.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

