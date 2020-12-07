Clayton Bailey Hulme, 34, passed away suddenly on November 27, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother Teresa Nielsen and is survived by father William Hulme and his wife Mikki; siblings: Rachel Hulme-Pytel and husband Walter, Robert C. Hulme, Edward M. Hulme, William J. Hulme Jr.; 5 step siblings: Joanna Boyle, Robin Rayer, Greg Gauntt, Jeff Guantt, Rupert Gauntt; and 5 nieces & nephews: Jasmine & Joshua Hulme, Hazzard Hulme, Kimberly Hulme, Jake Pytel.Clayton was loved and will be missed by many many friends. Clayton was gifted with a wonderful loving relationship with his longtime girlfriend Dorothy 'Dottie' Birchall Shuman. Clayton's passions in life were his nieces and nephews and capturing, caring for and releasing turtles. He was a Jeopardy enthusiast who could have given Ken Jennings a run for his money, very quick witted and smart. Clayton was full of life and brought much joy to anyone that knew him.Services will be held privately by family.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
