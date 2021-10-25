NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

INGRAM, GEORGE H., JR., 81, of Ocean City, October 17, 2021. He was co-author of "Fishing the Delaware Valley" and "Jersey Lawman: Life on the Right Side of Crime".

To plant a tree in memory of GEORGE INGRAM, JR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.