SCHEETZ, THOMAS J.

Thomas J. Scheetz, 75, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Darby, PA to the late Bernard and Elsie Donnelly Scheetz. He got his professional engineering license in 1970 after graduating from Villanova University in 1967 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to earn a master’s degree in Energy Management. He worked at Boeing Vertol, United Engineers, and Stone and Webster Engineering before working for BASF for 26 years in Parsippany and three years in Ludwigshafen, Germany. He retired in 2003 to Cape May Court House.In his retirement, Tom was a volunteer at Cape Regional Medical Center and was recognized for his dedication. He was an avid woodworker who could be found in “Pop Pop’s Workshop” many an afternoon building crafts for one of his eight grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, and traveling in Europe.Tom had many friends and was loved by all. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sister and brother in law, Judy and Frank Saracco; his brother and sister in law, Michael and Debbie Scheetz; and his Aunt Patricia Saunders; his sons and daughters in law, Thomas Scheetz and Kathryn Decker and Kevin and Christine Scheetz; his daughters and sons in law, Karen and Scott Zappetti and Kimberly and Rich Nagurka; and eight grandchildren, Helen Ann, Tristan, Alex, Tyler, Jack, Thomas, Katherine, and Sophie; and his nephews.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Viewing will be held on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be private in Seaside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Cape Regional Medical Center, who cared for him on his many visits to this hospital, at 2 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
