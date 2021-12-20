McDADE, DOLORES

Dolores McDade (nee Byrne), 85, formerly of North Cape May, passed peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021 while residing at Cambridge Nursing Care in Moorestown, NJ.Dolores was born in Philadelphia on May 9, 1936 to Edward and Marie Byrne. She was welcomed to the family by her older sisters, Mary and Evelyn. When the family relocated to the Brewerytown section of the city, Dolores attended Saint Francis Xavier grammar school, followed by John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School, the country's first all-girls diocesan Catholic high school. Upon her graduation from high school, Dolores went on to study at St Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and began her career as a Registered Nurse.Dolores spent the majority of her career working for St Joseph’s Hospital and The American Red Cross. It was at the former, that she met and fell in love with Robert McDade, the man who would become her husband for almost 60 years. Dolores and Robert soon expanded their family with the birth of their children, Colleen and Robert Jr. A few years after having children, the McDade family left Philadelphia and relocated to North Cape May, NJ.Dolores was deeply involved in her community, taking leadership roles in the local Brownie troop, the Lower Township Democrats, teaching catechism for several years to the children of St. John of God parish (now St. John Neumann) and serving as the substitute nurse for the Lower Township Elementary schools. Most importantly, she devoted herself to raising her children and ensuring her family had a loving home.Dolores also developed a love for crafting. If it was a popular craft during the 70s and 80s, Dolores tried her hand at it- from latch-hook rugs to painting, from puffy paint sweatshirts to bedazzling, she enjoyed them all. She also spent every summer helping Bob with his garden and preserving her various relishes, pickles, jams and jellies. She was a wizard in the kitchen, and those blessed to sample her Eggplant Parmigiana (her most requested dish) understand the level of her genius. Dolores also loved to collect kitchen gadgets. If it was “Seen on TV”, it was seen in her kitchen. Dolores and Bob also spent those years traveling throughout the United States, visiting most major American cities.In later years, Dolores and Bob remained an inseparable team. They stayed together through many health challenges, eventually sharing a life in nursing facilities. Their marriage is a lesson in self sacrifice, devotion, and everlasting love.Dolores is predeceased by her husband, Robert McDade (2-22-21). She is survived by her children Colleen (Michael), Robert (Kathleen), and her grandchildren Jason, Ian, Ryan, and Delia. She is also predeceased by her sister Mary, and survived by her sister Evelyn. Dolores leaves behind many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 West Main Street, Moorestown, NJ 08057. If you are not able to attend in person, please feel free to view the Mass stream at www.olgcnj.org/live-stream.Religious services will be conducted by Fr. Christopher Picollo, pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.Donations may be made in her memory to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.Family flowers arranged by Beth’s Flower Boutique 215-672-8901.www.wetzelandson.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Donations Sought for Court House Family After Devastating Fire
- Sea Isle City Hides Rapes?
- NJ Health Department Shortens Recommended Quarantine Period for Covid Exposures
- Ocean City High School Evacuated, Students Dismissed Early Following Shooting Threat
- Wildwood Police Arrest Two, Searching for Third Suspect After Burglary
- Police Ask for Help After Money Stolen in Rio Grande Armed Home Invasion
- MENZ, JON
- UPDATE: Wildwoods Schools Shelter in Place, Police Determine No Threat
- Indictments Filed Dec. 14
- Local Hospitals Rated on Patient Safety
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Avalon - My Christmas party at work was just canceled because of the unvaccinated and their spread of Omicron.
- North Cape May - I remember when Biden and Harris came out and said they will not get vaccinated if Trump said to. So why should I do what they say. Signed unmasked unvaccinated and unmuzzled. North Cape May
- Cape May - The Mayor of Cape May is doing a wonderful job trying to clean up the city of boats parked on city streets, roads paved, etc. Now please fix New York Ave so we can get the barrel that has been in...
- Cape May - At least there is 1 Democrat who is Intelligent and has common sense, Joe Manchin! All the rest have no care for the American people who are working and pay taxes! Thank you Senator Manchin! I...
- Ocean City - I don't understand how all these vape shops in the county sell Delta 8 which is way worse than regular marijuana and you still can't buy that 13 months and counting