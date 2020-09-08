NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Marie Joyce Bethune 85, born to the late Harry & Estelle Betts transitioned on Wednesday September 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Cape May County her true home was her community of Whitesboro New Jersey whom she loved. Employed by Atlantic Human Resource/Project Head Start as Teacher, Aide n Cook for many years. Attended Middle Township School System (Whitesboro School) and New York University in Child Care Development.Active Day Care of Cape May was where Mrs. Marie attended before her transition, socializing with new friends and meeting up with old friends. Mrs. Marie loved attending Christ Gospel Church (Love Center) for Praise and Worship and ultimately became one of the "Mothers Of The Church". An avid writer, there was never a time her family and friends didn't love to read such beautiful writings from her special heart. Mrs. Marie greatest joy are her children whom she loved n protected thru words of Love & Encouragement.Preceded by her husband Randolph Nathaniel Bethune, her daughter Margaret (Peggy) Bethune, her two sons Bruce and Marshall. To honor and celebrate her always she leaves to mourn six sons, Randolph, Gary (Gladys), Robbie, Tracy, Floyd (Thelma) and Eliyahu (Maria), two daughters Gail and Denise, one brother George Betts, two sisters, Florence (John) Jones, Patricia James, one sister-in-law Edith Betts, 13 Grandchildren, 17 Great-Grandchildren, two Great-Great Grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, friends.Honor & Celebrate Mrs. Marie always Bonnie Josephine (Granddaughter/Social Worker), Diane Williams (Niece), Sylvia Cottrell (Daughter/Extra Care Giver) and Charles Watkins (her forever son).Public Viewing September 12, 2020 from 9:00am - 10:30am at Christ Gospel Church (Love Center) Whitesboro New Jersey. Private Family Viewing with Children, Sisters, Brother, Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren and invited guests at 11:00am. Services provided by May Funeral Home, Landis Avenue, Vineland New Jersey 08360

