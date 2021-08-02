ROBERSON, JOHN LAWLOR, SR.

John Lawlor Roberson, Sr., passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was 91.Born May 20, 1930 to Christopher and Susan Roberson in Stone Harbor, NJ, John began his education at the Stone Harbor Elementary School, matriculating to and graduating from Middle Township High School. Upon graduation he attended Indiana University where he played football and ran track. He received a Bachelor of Science degree as well as his Master’s in health and physical education.John served in the United States Army, ten months of which were spent in Korea. His basic training was with the 101 st Airborne at Breckenridge, Kentucky. During his later years he would serve as president of Alcoholics Anonymous of Cape May County and the local Optimist Club. On May 7th, 1991, he was honored by the New Jersey General Assembly as the most influential person in the life and career of Assemblyman Raymond Batten. He, along with his wife Dorothy, were faithful members of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, New Jersey.An educator and community activist, John dedicated his life to the health and education of generations of young people. He began his teaching career at Wilberforce University in Ohio, but John had sand in his shoes and after three years, he returned to his hometown to teach and coach those children who attended the Middle Township and Stone Harbor school systems, as well as their community recreation programs. Home is where his heart remained.John’s marriage to his high school sweetheart, Dorothy M. Wooten spanned 67 years and produced two sons, John L. Roberson, Jr. (predeceased) and Craig A. Roberson, grandson John L. Roberson III, great grandson, John L. Roberson IV, and great granddaughter, Ava Denise Roberson. He leaves them to mourn his passing as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Gospel Love Center, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, where viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

