FLITCROFT, ALBERT

Albert “Al” “Bud” Flitcroft, of Cape May Court House, passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Al was born in Philadelphia to Albert and Mary Flitcroft. Al proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the Aircraft Carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt. Al had a lifelong interest in photography, film developing and printing and was able to work in this field in the Navy and in his career as a lithographer for Lehigh Press. Al retired from Lehigh Press and moved his family to the shore where he worked for many years at Burdette Tomlin (now Cape Regional) Hospital.Al is survived by his loving wife Carmela, sons Al (Michelle) and Kevin (Jenny), grandsons Steve (Celiese), Brian (Febby), Doug (Tiffany) and Seth, great grandchildren Emma and Avery, his beloved dog Francie, as well as nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at North Cape Center. Arrangements are private and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
