NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

James Curry Shelby of Avalon, NJ died June 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kerry Brand Shelby, devoted daughters, Melissa B. Shelby and Jessica S. Durkee, his son-in-law and golf partner, Kyle Durkee, and beloved grandchildren, Campbell, Finlay and Sawyer Weiss, and Saylor and Beckett Durkee. Additionally he leaves a brother, Christopher Shelby and two sisters, Carolyn Peel and Lydia Coyle. Mr. Shelby graduated from Shady Side Academy and Pennsylvania State University and worked as an investment banker in Pittsburg and Exton, PA.Among friends, Jamie was loved and admired for his devotion to family, generous hospitality, great sense of humor, and a close walk with his Lord, Jesus Christ. Any contributions in his memory to The Lighthouse Church, 1248 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210 would be sincerely appreciated by his family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of JAMES SHELBY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.