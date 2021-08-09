KELLY, EDWARD L., SR.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Edward L. Kelly, Sr. 63, of West Wildwood, NJ. Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021, with his family by his side at home. Ed was a lifelong resident of Wildwood and a Graduate of Wildwood High School. He loved to fish and crab around the Wildwoods. Ed was always there to help a friend in need. Predeceased by his parents, Edward and Joyce Kelly, a sister, Terry Kelly, two brothers, Michael and John Kelly He is survived by his beloved wife, Christine Kelly, and his son, Edward L. Kelly, Jr.. two sisters, Diane Tokarski and Karen Kelly, sister-in-law, Milagros Kelly and many nieces and nephews. Services are private at the request of the family. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of EDWARD KELLY, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.