GLENN, DEBRA D.

Debra D Glenn, age 65 of Cape May, passed this life peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Born in Chicago and formerly of the Tampa, FL area, Debra has been an area resident since 1982. She worked as a bartender in Cape May at Restaurant Maureen, Elaine’s, and the former Atlas Motor Inn. Debra enjoyed studying Interior Design, and liked working with assorted craft projects. She is predeceased by her parents, Warren and Hazel Draben. Debra is survived by her husband of 35 years, Scott, son Julian S. Glenn (Erika), sister Pam, step-brother Milton Calfee, and 6 half brothers and sisters. A celebration of life for Debra will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, corner of Atlantic and Poplar, Wildwood, NJ, 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
