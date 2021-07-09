Judith and John K. ("Jack") Osborne, Jr., of Cape May Court House, NJ. Judy Corby Osborne was born in 1936 to Joseph T. Corby and Lillian Corby. John K. “Jack” Osborne, Jr. was born in 1934 to John K. Osborne, Sr. and Gladys Osborne. Jack grew up on Romney Street in Cape May Court House and Judy grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Jack and Judy met at McDaniel College. They fell in love and were married in 1958, the same year Judy graduated with her BA in Art Education. They returned to Cape May Court House where Judy was an art teacher and Jack owned and operated what is now known as Osborne’s Furniture. They were devoted to the local Methodist Church and raised their two children in faith and love. Jack was a renowned fisherman and Judy was a talented artist. They lived full lives and were blessed with a beautiful family and memories. Jack passed away in July of 2020 and, after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s, Judy joined him in heaven in November. They are survived by their son John K. Osborne, III, their daughter-in-law Joan Osborne, their daughter Cori Sides, their son-in-law Steven Sides and their six grandchildren, Keenan, Kelsey and Joelle Osborne and Summer, Kira and Matthew Sides. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House, NJ with their memorial service beginning at 11:00 am. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
