Deborah Hoff, 58, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. She was born in Cape May Court House to the late Charles and Geraldine Vanaman Hoff and was a lifetime resident here. She formerly worked at Court House Convalescent Center and enjoyed reading the Bible, animals, and kids.Debbie is survived by her brothers, Robert Hoff, Charles Hoff, Jr., and Paul Hoff; and her nieces and nephews.Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at The Lighthouse Church, 1248 Route 9 South, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648. Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

