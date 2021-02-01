Panayiotis (Peter) J. Daglis, 86, of North Wildwood, NJ fell asleep in the lord on Wednesday January 27, 2021. May his memory be eternal. Born in the village of Vasilika, Lesbos, Greece, he migrated at the age of 18 to Sao Paolo, Brazil where he ultimately opened a men’s clothing storefront with his friend, Anthony. Pursuing the American Dream, his goal was to come to the United States of which he did in 1958. With his success in Brazil, he was able to take an airplane to Miami, Florida, and then New York City. He started anew as a dishwasher at several restaurants and was taught to cook at a luncheonette in Rhode Island. He then moved to Philadelphia and cooked at the famous Beck’s on the Boulevard and ultimately at Ponzio’s Diner in Cherry Hill. He then moved to North Wildwood where he met his wife, Melpomene. Upon getting married, they ran Case’s Pork Roll on the Boardwalk at Oak Avenue for 9 years. He then purchased the landmark, Crestwood Diner at Cresse and NJ Avenues of which successfully ran for 29 years until retirement. With the help of several families, Peter and Melpomene pooled their money to purchase the land and remodeled the structure into the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church petitioning the Archdiocese to start a new congregation in North Wildwood, NJ. He served on the Board as Treasurer for the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and the Order of AHEPA – Wildwood Branch 450. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Melpomene Daglis nee Kaxiri Three sons: Timothy Daglis (Marla), John P. Daglis and Gregory P. Daglis (Theresa Ann), 4 Grandchildren: Brett Panayiotis Daglis (Shelly), Jared Daglis, Justin Daglis and Panayioti s (Peter) G. Daglis, Two Siblings: Ellefterios Daglis (Maroula) and Marika Pantelis (George) and their families. Viewing will be between 10:00am and 11:00am Thursday February 4 th , 2021 at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 St. Demetrios Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Funeral Service will follow. Interment will be at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the St. Demetrios Church, North Wildwood,NJ. Condolences may be sent to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Cape May MVC Facility to be Closed Jan. 30
- VA Medical Center to Hold Covid Vaccination Event
- Blaze Erupts on OC Boardwalk
- Former St. Ann Rectory, School Sold to BG Capital
- Indictments Filed Jan. 26
- LCMR Field House to Serve as County’s 2nd Covid Vaccination Site
- Gillian's Wonderland Pier Faces Potential Auction
- Lower Woman Dies from Covid; 28 New Cases Reported
- Avalon Community Center Becomes Covid Vaccination Site
- Winter Storm Watch Issued for CMCo
Videos
- North Wildwood - Before any talk of beach fees we need to have a TAXPAYER REFERENDUM of merging the 4 towns on the island of Wildwood. We have 4 police chiefs, 3 fire chiefs, 3 school superintendents, etc. This...
- Villas - I want to thank the two men in the Villas who are always on Mowery Ave.in the Villas picking all the trash along the busy and dangerous strech of road.If it wasnt for you two guys the Mowery Ave.,,...
- Villas - Something occured to me the other day while reading a forum page of facebook about unemployment. Seems alot of people are getting denied for fraud. Anyone remember back in December 2020 the 30+...
- Stone Harbor - President Biden is reaching out to Senate republicans to talk about their plan to not provide stimulus money to people who earn over 150,000 per year. I sincerely hope this is the way forward in the...
- Avalon - We love the Herald !! Mark Twain said that politicians are like diapers. They should be changed regularly. For the same reasons. Politicians should wear sponsor jackets like NASCAR, then we see who...