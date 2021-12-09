MASON, ROBERT RICHARD

Robert Richard Mason, 76, from Erma NJ, passed away at home on Tuesday December 7th. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Joseph F. Mason and Mary Frances Tweed as well as his younger brother Joseph William Mason. He was born in Camden, NJ but was a lifelong resident of Erma. He attended Lower Cape May Regional Schools where he was a Varsity Letterman in Baseball.In 1964, Robert joined the US Coast Guard and after completing his recruit training in Cape May, he was stationed in Baltimore and served on the US Coast Guard Cutter Chinook. While in Baltimore, he met the sister of one of his shipmates, April "Rene" (Morris) Mason.Robert and April were married in 1967 and after honorably completing his enlistment in the Coast Guard, the couple moved to Erma where Robert worked at the Magnasite Factory until its closure. Robert then spent the next 25+ years as a School Bus driver for Lower Cape May Regional Schools. "Mr. Mason" or "Bob" was known to generations of students and athletes as a no-nonsense driver that ran a tight ship. He retired in 2009 and spent his remaining years enjoying his time with his family and feeding the rabbits, squirrels and birds at his Erma home.He is survived by his wife April, his brother Frederick Corbett Mason, his son Robert Richard Mason Jr., his daughter Patricia and her husband Claudio Valeri, and their three daughters, Sophia, Arianna, and Laura, his daughter Barbara and her husband Craig Atkinson and their three children, daughters Alyssa and Devon and her husband Michael, and son Craig W.A viewing for family and friends will be on Saturday, December 11th at 1:30pm - 2:15pm at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, followed by a graveside service at Tabernacle Church Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Lower Cape May Regional Transportation Scholarship, 687 Route 9, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
