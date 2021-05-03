MOUNT, KENNETH JEROME

Kenneth Jerome Mount, age 65, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones at home in Cape May, NJ. Ken was born on July 15, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois to Jerome and Marilyn Mount. He graduated Parks College of Saint Louis University in 1978 with a degree Aeronautical Administration and continued on to serve as a pilot in the Marine Corps before his life-long career in aviation insurance. He married the love of his life, Nellie Elizabeth Mount, on June 23, 1979. He is sadly missed by Nellie and their two children, Kristen (Rene) Ritter and Daniel Mount, and Ashes (the cat), lifelong best friend to Ken. Kenneth was a pilot, extreme skier, avid Clive Cussler reader, enthusiastic scuba diver, and leader in business and his community. Ken was the ultimate retiree, enjoying playing tennis at the Cape May tennis club, daily sunset walks on the beach and plenty of cocktails while living in his favorite town. However, if you were to ask Ken to describe himself, he would simply say that his purpose in life was to be a father. Ken lived his days with the resolve to educate his children in everything that he could. He taught them to ski and to scuba dive, transforming family vacations into extreme adventures. When his children were young, he took them on self-titled “Daddy Adventures” to explore and teach them about the world around them. Kenneth was the ultimate provider, selflessly working to give his family every advantage in the world. His daughter attributes her wander-lust to the dolls that Ken never failed to bring her from each of the countries he traveled to for work, resulting in a colorful and extensive collection of culture. This quality led her to meet her husband Rene and move with him to Austria. Ken gave Daniel his lifelong passion for skiing, which has brought him to dozens of mountains across the world. Daniel will honor his legacy by thinking of him at the peak of every mountain he climbs. Kenneth wishes to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread into the ocean by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Cape May County Zoo.Condolences at:spilkerfuneralhome.com
