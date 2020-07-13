EHRENBERG, FRANCES LOUISE

Frances “Pat” Louise Ehrenberg of Cape May, NJ, passed away on July 10, 2020 at the age of 83. Born August 18, 1936 in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late George Emerson Rhodes and Ruby Lee Rhodes. Pat is survived by her sister, Ruth Rhodes Taylor; three daughters, Sheryl Redmond (Walter), Theresa Stickle (Clyde), and Victoria Ehrenberg; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Ehrenberg; brothers, William and James Rhodes; and grandson, Kevin Ward. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the proud owner of Jersey Cape Answering Service, a member of Eastern Star, and a dedicated Coast Guard wife & a member of the Coast Guard Officers wife’s club. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16 from 10am- 11:00am at Evoy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be privately held for the family at 11am, and will be livestreamed through the link posted at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood to Keep Rio Grande Avenue
- Middle Man Dies From COVID-19; In-county Cases Rise by 10
- 12 County COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Announced July 7
- Cape May Extends Public Alcohol Consumption
- SIC Linked to 9 Non-resident COVID-19 Cases July 9
- County Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases
- County’s COVID-19 Cases Increase by 8
- Teen Bicyclist Killed After Being Struck by 2 Vehicles
- Gun, Drugs Found During Court House Traffic Stop
- County Adds 8 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Avalon - The Redskins have caved in to political correctness.
- Dennisville - Trump has tried to wish COVID-19 away. He's tried to tweet it away. And he's tried to ignore it away. What he hasn't tried yet is actually stepping up to do his job. Instead he is...
- Avalon - Additional teams that are not politically correct. The "Fighting" Irish, Boston Celtics (no Irish or Scots), San Diego Padres, KC Chiefs, Cleveland Indians, Vancouver Canucks.
- Avalon - Okay folks, let’s try a little tiny bit of maturity. A 30 year old man died recently after attending a Covid party. That is a party where people gather together with an infected person. They bet...
- Wildwood Crest - My goodness! When did Spout Off become so political? I guess I’ve been away too long. I thought the purpose of Spout Off was to make comments related to local communities for the sole purpose of...