CUMMINS, ROBERT

Robert “Bob” Cummins, 74, left us on September 10, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia on December 22, 1945 to the late Edward and Anna (nee Reeves) Cummins. Bob was the beloved husband of Barbara (nee Safranek) Cummins for over 51 years. He was the loving father of Jennifer Pashley (Steve), Amy Fetchen, Christopher (Lena) and Michael. He had 13 wonderful grandchildren: Joseph, Larysa, Alexandra, Halie, Miranda, Michael Jr, Zachary, Nathan, Nicholas, Gabriella, Matthew, Christopher Jr and Lucas in addition to his great-granddaughter Adriana.Bob graduated from Cheltenham High School and went on to serve for 2 years in the United States Army. After his return from overseas he and Barbara married in 1969 and settled in Cheltenham, PA. He was active in the community by coaching youth soccer and being a referee for many leagues. He also ran the Independent Girls Soccer league for a time and was president of the Cheltenham Jay-Vees Athletic Association as well.In 1983, the family moved to Philadelphia where Bob became active in the Hermann Humboldt Lodge No. 125 Free and Accepted Masons (the oldest German speaking Lodge in the United States) for over 25 years – serving as Master for 2 years.One of his favorite things to do was to play Santa at Christmastime. He would go to holiday parties, appear at schools and even some restaurants. He would even go to houses on Christmas Eve to surprise the children of the people he knew with gifts that he purchased himself. He loved bringing Christmas joy to everyone.Bob was employed at Septa for over 30 years. After his retirement in 2010, he and Barbara purchased a place in Ocean View, NJ where they split their time with Philadelphia but moved there permanently a few years later. He truly loved his life at the shore – especially at his favorite place, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1963 In Sea Isle City, NJ. It was there that he spent time watching his beloved Eagles (having “celebratories” when they scored), playing cards and spending time with the many many friends he made there. He eventually worked there as a bartender too and loved every minute of it.Bob became an ordained Minister and performed the marriage ceremonies of his son Christopher to his daughter-in-law Lena and also his daughter Jennifer to his son-in-law Steve. He was proud and honored to be able to play such a special part in this happy time of their lives.Bob was truly one of a kind. He lit up every room and knew how to make everyone laugh. He always had a smile on his face and would do anything for anyone.For his friends at the shore, please join us to celebrate Bob’s life on Saturday, September 26th from 1-3PM at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 John F Kennedy Blvd, Sea Isle City, NJ. 08243In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent in Bob’s honor to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1963 DECK FUND, 301 John F Kennedy Blvd, Sea Isle City, NJ. 08243.
