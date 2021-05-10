On Saturday, April 24, 2021, Melissa Obermeier, passed away surrounded by her loving husband and two daughters, at the age of 50. She was born in Cape May Court house to Christine Tarsi and John Miley.On June 15, 1991 she married her best friend and love of her life, Scott. Together they raised two daughters, Lindsay and Leah, and welcomed their first grandchild, Adalyn. Melissa’s life work was dedicated to raising two resilient daughters, learning sign language, enjoying her interactions with people while serving and bartending at the Lobster House, and later, working at the Galley at the Coast Guard Base.Melissa was a vibrant, beautiful, compassionate, fun, and loving individual. She had a laugh that was contagious and a smile that could light up any room and fill any heart with joy. To know her was to love her. Melissa was a gentle, free spirited, yet tough soul who loved to shop and who loved to eat good food. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to the beach, singing away at Kenny Chesney concerts and cuddling her dogs, Roxy and Blue. Her family was her entire world.Melissa was preceded in death by her Mother, Christine, Mother-in-Law, Miriam and Father-in-Law, Robert. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Scott; two loving daughters, Lindsay and her fiance, Albert of Cape May, NJ and Leah of Cape May, NJ; one outgoing granddaughter, Adalyn; her devoted sister Debbie and brother-in-law Barry of North Cape May, NJ; her dedicated aunt Sharon and uncle Gary of Wildwood Crest, NJ; her brother and sister-in law Bob and Denise of North Cape May,NJ; and nieces and nephews, Bobby, Heather, Brandon, and Cody.Please join us for a non traditional beach service on June 12, 2021, at 5pm, on Colton Court Beach across from Patterson Ave. in Cape May, to celebrate Melissa’s life by the ocean.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire Official Arrested for Filing False Police Report
- Middle Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests February 2021
- Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Wildwood Stabbing
- New NJ Driver’s License Law Takes Effect May 1
- Indictments Filed May 4
- Positive Covid Test Closes N. Cape May MVC Facility
- 1 Killed, 5 Injured in Parkway Crash
- NJ Businesses Advised to Prepare for Plastic Bag Ban
- Crest Terminates Beach Smoking Sections, Toughens Weed Laws
- New Marijuana, Alcohol Laws Handcuff Police Officers
Videos
- Seaville - Liz Cheney supported more of Trump's policies than Elise Stefanik......way more. Cheney does not buy into the lie of a fraudulent election, and she feels Trump should bear responsibility for the...
- Wildwood - Perhaps our infrastructures shouldn’t be on the internet? Here’s an idea, use an intranet instead.
- Villas - Liz Chaney is a Republican with morals, ethics, and unlike Trump, actually pays Federal Taxes. She’s not afraid to speak truth to corrupt power. No wonder she is being bad mouthed and demoted by the...
- Cape May Courthouse - Want to know why the country does not trust the press. There are still immigrants pouring over the border almost all of the press is not there and this is what you get from the post. It reminds me of...
- Cape May Court House - Thank you to the state highway department who removed a dead skunk from route 9 after I reported it . It was removed three hours after a phone call. You guys do not get enough credit....