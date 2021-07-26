NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BOYD, ROBERT LANE, 80, of Cape May, July 21, 2021. He served in the US Coast Guard and was Chief of Police for the City of Cape May.

