AMAND, BERNICE JANE BUCK

Bernice Jane Buck Amand, 87, left this life on Sunday, February 28, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 62 years and dance partner of 66 years Tony, sister Virginia (Jeanne) Napier; three children, Tony, Carol (Tyson), and Paul; eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.Born December 27, 1933, Bernie was the youngest of four siblings born to firefighter Harry and music teacher Elizabeth Buck and was a “K & A,” and “Ascension Girl.” After attending Nazareth Academy (’51), she began a career in banking as a Key Punch Bookkeeper at PNB. Bernie married Anthony Amand in October 1958 and settled in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia. After staying home to raise three children, she resumed her banking career and rose to the level of Trust Officer at Wells Fargo (formerly PNC).Upon retiring to the Villas in New Jersey, Bern continued to develop her talents as a seamstress, quilter, macramé artist, and crochetier. She also resumed her interest in dancing that began in her early days in Philadelphia as a performer in the Dancing Grannies and the Jersey Tomatoes and as a ballroom dancing instructor at Cape May County Technical School Evening Division. Bernie and Tony were members of the Fishing Club and Elks Lodge in the Villas. In 2017, Bernie and Tony moved to Claymont, DE to be closer to family, where they enjoyed going out for dinner and playing shuffleboard on Tuesdays at the American Legion (Post #951, Ogden, PA).Services will be held on Wednesday, March 17. Friends and family may pay respects at Pagano’s Funeral Home (3711 Faulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA 19060) from 9-10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church (3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703) with Livestream available Burial will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery (2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701). Bernice’s family would appreciate memorial donations made to Nazareth Academy (4001 Grant Av., Philadelphia, PA 19114) or the Cape May County Animal Shelter (110 Shelter Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210)
