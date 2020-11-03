BROWNBACK, ROBERT, 83, of Upper Twp, October 18, 2020. He was a member of the Tuckahoe United Methodist Church
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Avalon Police Charge Suspect for Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief
- Wildwood Crest Pizza Restaurant Owner Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison for Filing False Income Tax Returns
- Police Standoff in Villas Ends with Man’s Arrest
- County Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases
- Middle Man Charged with Sex Assault, Endangering Welfare of a Child
- County Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 20 New Resident COVID-19 Cases, 2 Non-resident Cases
- County Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases
- Operation Fireside Takes Different Look This Year
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Avalon - Trump claims that his actions have saved 10's of 1000's of lives, perhaps even more, from the pandemic. That's like him sending 10,000 troops into battle; 2,000 die, and Trump claims...
- Middle Township - County Officials Call for ‘COVID Fatigue’ Resistance as Colder Months Arrive so get ready they are going to send home the county employees with pay again until summer.
- North Cape May - God help us if Biden wins!!
- Lower Township - I would like to say a sincere thank you, to lower Twp Tigers football JV coach Tim Etzler. You sir, are a hero. Your quick actions saved a fellow coach’s life at practice when he collapsed. If not...
- Sea Isle City - House cleaner needed! I am getting older and still work full time and am a full-time resident in Sea Isle City. I need someone trustworthy who will clean my house as if it were their own. I tried...