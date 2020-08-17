CATHERMAN, PATRICIA ANN

Patricia Ann Catherman, 88, of Rio Grande, NJ passed away August 11, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Francis and Helen O’Connor and later worked as Executive Secretary for Plumber Union Local 690 of Philadelphia. Pat was a member of Our Lady of The Angels Church, as well as the LAOH and Golden Agers. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.Patricia is survived by her children: Kathleen (Michael) McGee and William (Maureen) Logue; she is grandmom to Jessica (Jeff) Rudolph, Erin (Bill) Haldeman, Kelly (Roy) Price, William (Becky) Logue, Caitlin McGee, and Kevin (Kate) Logue; “Gigi” to Kayla Brown, Tyler Rudolph, Roy Price, Abby Price, Ryan Rudolph, Chloe Price, AJ Price, Connor Logue, Brendan Logue, Katharine Grace Haldeman, and Maddie Price.A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

