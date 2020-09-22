NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Bernice B. Brunson, 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed on Sept. 19, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late David and Luller Shuler. She is survived by her children: Burgess “Butch” Hamer of Cape May Court House and daughter, Sandra Susan Brunson of White Plains, MD; as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, extended family, and friends. She is predeceased by husbands: Rudolph Hamer and William Brunson.Services will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Viewing will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Service is private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

