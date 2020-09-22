Bernice B. Brunson, 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed on Sept. 19, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late David and Luller Shuler. She is survived by her children: Burgess “Butch” Hamer of Cape May Court House and daughter, Sandra Susan Brunson of White Plains, MD; as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, extended family, and friends. She is predeceased by husbands: Rudolph Hamer and William Brunson.Services will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Viewing will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Service is private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood PD Seeks Public's Help to ID Suspect in Arson Incident
- Gunshot at Villas Motel Yields Arrest; Gun, Drugs Confiscated
- Reports Rate Patient Care at Cape Regional Medical Center
- Prosecutor Announces Additional Charges, Arrests in Sexual Assault Case
- Investigation into West Deptford HVAC Technician Announced
- Cape May ACME Produces Winning Lottery Ticket
- Man Arrested for Attempted Break-ins
- Mayor: ‘This Town Could Not Fit Any More People’
- County Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Point - I agree with the Spouter from the Point regarding the Tax Payer's Association needing a change. Time for a change for sure but not in City Hall.
- North Wildwood - There are over 20 million people still unemployed and small businesses continue to fail. Entire industries like travel and airlines are on the brink of disaster. There is still no stimulus to help....
- Wildwood - I'm hearing disturbing intelligence that the Pagans are increasing their presence in Wildwood. Recent local news stories seem to confirm this. Wildwood is a great city - we don't need...
- Court House - Don't worry about all the Trump signs and flags you see. It's kind of like school, you have 4 or 5 kids who are really loud and obnoxious and take all the attention, but there are 14 other...
- Rio Grande - It's a Constitutional directive for a sitting president to nominate a new Supreme Court Justice when one dies or steps down. The framers of this great document did not include language for...