NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Robert A. Young, Sr., 84, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born in Camden, NJ to the late Paul I. and Margaret Nickerson Young, he lived here over 50 years after moving from Fairview Court in Camden. He was a correctional officer at Leesburg State Prison. He enjoyed going to music with Erik and driving.Mr. Young is survived by his brother, Paul Young; his sons, Robert Young, Jr., Erik Young, and Kurt Young; his grandchildren, Amanda Young, Crystal Young, and Michael Young; and his great grandchildren, Elizabeth Eller and Lillian Eller.Interment will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Union Cemetery, 856 Route 47, South Dennis. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT YOUNG, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.