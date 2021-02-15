Linda (Lynn) Giannini, Retired, of North Cape May, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at the age of 68 at North Cape Center. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and has been a Cape May Co. resident since 1984. She was preceded in death by her Brother Joseph J. Notorfrancesco, Sr. (April 2020), Sister-in-law Diane Notorfrancesco (Sept 2020). Lynn loved animals, living by the beach, watching the dolphins in the ocean and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her husband; 3 children; Michelle, (Mike), Michael, and Joseph; 5 grandchildren, Michael, Justin, Joshua, Aaliyah, Elizabeth and her beloved cat Maddie. She also leaves a sister Amilia and several nieces and nephews. Lynn will be missed dearly and never forgotten. Funeral services will be private. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
