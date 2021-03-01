Daryle Irwin Cook, Sr. aka “Cookie” age 69 was greeted into Heaven on February 27, by his father, Reverend Archie and Blanche Cook and his sister Jocelyn.Daryle was born on April 8, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio. He completed grade school in Avalon and was a 1971 graduate of Middle Township High School. His favorite class was English where he could his pursue his love of reading and writing poetry. He went on to become a published author.After graduation he went to work for Kimble Glass as a machine operator and later became a construction foreman for the Labor Union (in Atlantic City).He married Kathleen Egrie with whom he had 2 sons; Daryle Jr. and Ernest Todd.Daryle, known for his humor, was a speaker and lifetime member of Toastmasters. He attributes his faith in God for helping him overcome difficult times. He often said he has no fear in life because the Lord surrounds him with joy and happiness. He reminds everyone to be faithful to yourself and God. Have fun in life and remember God will always help you through life’s difficult times.Daryle is survived by his wife Margaret (of the home), his two sons; Daryle Jr, and Earnest, his two sisters; Cheryl Pizzo and Dee Kinner; one brother Steven Cook and many other extended family members.Due to Covid restrictions no service or viewing will be held.Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowersCondolences may be sent to ingersollgeenwoodfh.com
