NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Emma Cassario, "Bea", age 79, of Town Bank, NJ and formerly of Atco, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 9th at her home. She was born in Blackwood, NJ and had been a Cape May County resident for 40 years. Bea worked as a textile worker and later worked for the North Cape May Acme and Sheppard’s Bus Service. She was an animal enthusiast and a member of the Town Bank Property Owners Association and the Amalgamated Union. Bea was preceded in death by her husband Patrick (2011), son Kevin, and her parents Stanley and Emma Levock. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Patrick (Bunny) Cassario, Sharon Colangelo and Nancy (Jerry) Hickson; 8 Grandchildren; 18 Great Grandchildren; her companion John Gerth; her very close friends John, Madeline, Shawn, Brian Clark and also her loving West Highland Terrier, Maizie. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 16, with visitation from 10am to 11am, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ; LiveStream information is available at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com and will start at 10:50am. Contributions can be made in Bea’s memory to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 .

To plant a tree in memory of EMMA CASSARIO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.