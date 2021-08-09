SARACENI, ELIZABETH ANN

Elizabeth Ann Saraceni (nee Egbert) of Paoli, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. She was 84 years old. Elizabeth Ann was the wife of the late Bruce E. A. Woods, whom she lost in 1968, and the wife of the late Raymond R. Saraceni, whom she lost in 1996. Betty, as she was known to most, was raised in Cape May, New Jersey – a place that she loved throughout her life and where you would have been most likely to find her on the tennis court or pitching clam shells on the beach.Following a long and happy career as a homemaker for her family of six children, Betty enjoyed working for some eighteen years as a receptionist at Gulph Mills Tennis Club, where she made a number of wonderful friends. She was an avid reader, gardener, and bird-watcher. Betty loved her home in Paoli and enjoyed long drives through Chester County, as well as excursions to Philadelphia – particularly to visit the Zoo and the Art Museum.Loving matriarch of a prodigious clan, Betty is survived by her brother, George C. Egbert, and her children: Bruce (and Josie) Woods, Liz (and Alan) Mycek, Victoria (and Kenny) Manganiello, Christine (and David) Peterson, Steven (and Cindy McPherson) Woods, and Raymond (and Erin Finn) Saraceni.She is also deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her many grandchildren: Kevin Woods, Christopher (and Jodie Ann) Woods, Eric Woods, Kathryn Russell (and Martin) Struthers, Amanda Russell, Victoria (and Michael) Mould, Edward H. Devine V (and Crystal Devine), Kelliann Devine, Lauren Devine, Ryan Devine, Cassandra (and Matthew) Van O’ Linda, Matthew Mycek, and Marissa Mycek.Betty was also the loving great grandmother of Troy Woods, Ellie Woods, Tyler Struthers, Kaitlyn Struthers, Ben Edward Mould, Elizabeth Gladys Mould, Calvin Van O’ Linda, Edward Hugh Devine VI, Deni Mae Devine, and Lily James Devine.
