PRETTYMAN, KIM

Kim Prettyman, age 61 of North Cape May, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Cooper Hospital. She was a graduate of Wildwood High and Votech Nursing School. Survived by husband Mike, sons Steven Sheldon, Michael (Monica) and Adam Prettyman, her parents Phyllis and Joseph McCourt, brother Frank (Lori) Basile, sister Maria (Phil) Hettenbach, uncle Lou (Vicky) Penn, step-daughter Lori and grandchildren Skylar Lysinsky, Jacob Sheldon, Nevaeh and Kimberly Prettyman. Preceded in death by her brother Ken Bozarth. Kim left a hole in all of our hearts. Funeral services for Kim will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; friends and family may call one hour prior to service from 1pm-2pm. Burial will be privately held. Donations in Kim’s memory can be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stone Harbor to Add Paid Firefighters
- N. Wildwood Firefighters Douse Commercial Building Blaze
- Suit Claims Avalon Public Works Employee Was Harassed by Supervisor
- Middle, NJTA Officials Seek Safer Off-ramp at Exit 9
- 2 Face Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
- County Reports 10 COVID-19 Cases
- Residents Oppose Proposed Hotel in Strathmere
- County Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases
- 3 States Added to State's Virus Travel Advisory
- Middle Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Sept. 14-20, 2020
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May - I spent nearly 30 years in the US Coast Guard. If your kicked out of "any" military service for drug use, It's very hard to get any type of quality employment. Now I ask this, Hunter...
- Cape May - The old saying "follow the money to find truth", Is it true in CM? Lear/Hendricks Campaign Finance Report raised $27,900 from 26 donors giving $300 or more, and $24,450 of that amount came...
- Stone Harbor - To the Erma spouter who said "Now Kamala Harris could be a super spreader" .......... You really can't be that ill informed. Can you?
- Wildwood Crest - "I don’t get that. You’re the president. You’re not, like, someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.” The best of the best from both Town Halls. Trump was actually put on the spot...
- Sea Isle - Caroline Giuliani, Rudy's daughter, just endorsed Joe Biden. I think Tiffany Trump will be the next one to endorse Joe! MAGA!