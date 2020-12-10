BACHMAN, SANDY R., 84, of Rio Grande, December 4th, 2020 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She was a member of South Seaville Methodist Church.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Search for Missing Man Suspended
- Wildwood Woman Threw Coffee at Officers Arresting Man, Police Say
- Middle Woman Dies from COVID-19; 58 New Cases Reported
- Murphy OKs Expanding Eligibility for Extended Unemployment Insurance Benefits
- County Loses 3 to COVID-19; 45 New Cases Reported
- County Loses 2 to COVID-19; 69 New Cases Reported
- Indictments Filed Nov. 24
- Crest Man Dies from COVID-19; 55 New Cases Reported
- Cape May Councilman-elect Sues to Stop Women from Posting Abuse Claims
- Indictments Filed Dec. 1
Videos
- Wildwood - Why are some folks so eager to undermine the American system of voting and want to accept the conspiracy theories and lies from the man wanting to overthrow voters? There is a cult of believers for...
- Middle Township - Being in a front office in a school district ,it’s a shame how our superintendent values us less than others when it comes to working at home. Are we still not at risk like teachers. We chose not to...
- Lower Township - On the spout off about who will pay for the mistakes on the modular administrative offices it will be us the taxpayers. No accountability in the government sector. Just hide it and pass cost to...
- Erma - With so many hospitals at full capacity I am wondering why the 2 hospital ships have not been dispatched to any costal cities in desperate need of help.They were dispatched last May and hardly used...
- North Cape May - Well, the pavers have finished replacing Town Bank Road. But they only replaced the east bound lane!! What was the County Road Dept thinking?!? When the County Engineer makes his morning toast, does...