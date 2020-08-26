MOORE SICKEROTT, ISABEL

Isabel Moore Sickerott (“Issy”), 79, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on 9/29/1940 to Dr. John R. Moore and Isabel Moore, Issy grew up in Stone Harbor, NJ. She attended Stone Harbor Elementary School and was a graduate of Middle Township High School Class of 1959.Issy graduated from Glassboro State College with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the Middle Township, Sea Isle City, and Dennis Township School Systems, and retired from Dennis Township Elementary School in 2005. She had a passion for teaching and offered her students not only an education based on textbooks, but on music as well. There was always a piano in her classroom. She taught her students the academic subjects, but also instilled a love of music and song. Her sense of humor and wit was second to none. Many were the students who, in later years, remembered her as their favorite teacher. After her retirement, Issy and Bernie traveled the country in their motor home, making wonderful memories. Issy loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and they hold wonderful memories of her close to their hearts.Issy was predeceased by her parents, Dr. John R. and Isabel Moore, her husband, Edwin J. Bischoff (1980), her husband Bernie Sickerott (2015), her sister Susie Schmiege (2016), and her grandson Neil Quinn (2016).She is survived by her four children: Caren (Patrick) Quinn, John Stone, Gregg (Beth) Stone, and Eric (Kim) Stone. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Dylan (Danielle) Quinn, Nolan Quinn, Nick (Joanna) Stone, Holly (Enrique) Stone, Christopher Stone, Britney (Jason) Worhach, Kari (Aaron) Bierly; and 12 great grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sisters: Edie (John) Ludlam, Anne Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.She held a special place in her heart for Bernie’s children: Barb, Chris, and Bernie Sickerott, and their families.A special thank you to Brookdale of Cape May, Clare Bridge Memory Unit, and Grace Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Issy’s name to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B, 4 Moore Road Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 and Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue - 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.In light of the current circumstances, services and interment will be private. It is asked that when thinking of Issy, please remember her smile that would light up a room, and her beautiful heart that could fill it. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
