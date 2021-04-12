DEVLIN, ALICE LYNNE (PANCOAST)

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Alice Lynne Devlin (Pancoast), 75, of Erma, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Alice was born in North Wildwood, NJ to Wilmur Allyn and Norma Mae Pancoast on January 10, 1946. She was raised in Rio Grande, NJ and a lifetime resident of Cape May County, NJ. Alice is survived by her son Allyn P. Devlin (wife Judi) of Erma, NJ and her daughter, Tammy L. Devlin (wife Julie) of Lutherville, MD and one grandson, Alexander. She also leaves behind a sister, Eleanor Koons of Sullivan, ME, two brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Alice is predeceased by her husband Patrick W. (married 51 years), her parents Wilmur Allyn and Norma Mae, and sister Beverly.Alice’s love and knack for numbers led her to a professional career as a bank teller, bookkeeper, and office manager mostly working in The Wildwoods. Alice spent most of her profession as the Office Manager at Urie’s Fish Fry and subsequently finishing her career as the Office Manager at The Beach Terrace Motor Inn. Throughout her life, Alice had a passion for music. She started playing the piano in elementary school which developed and continued into adulthood and then her golden years. Alice’s other instrument of choice was the clarinet. Following in her father’s footsteps, Alice had a love for the sound it created. After her two children left the nest, Alice joined the John Walter Cape Community Band as well as the Cape May County String Band. She traveled throughout the county to play in parades, community centers, nursing homes, and concerts in various locations. She really enjoyed those days and the camaraderie she had with fellow band members. In her earlier years, she was a talented bowler in which she shared that passion with her husband. Later on, you could find her enjoying card and board games with her friends on a weekend night.Once Alice became a mother, she devoted her time and love to her children and was able to continue her career simultaneously. Throughout her life, you would catch her helping her daughter prepare for dance recitals and performances or making sure her son got to all his little league games or supporting him as a trumpet player of his high school band. Her dream to become a grandma came true in 2017. The love she held for her grandson was immeasurable. She cherished every moment she had with him. Alice was a loving daughter, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. The love she had for her family was warm, supportive, and unconditional. She will be missed forever.A memorial service for Alice will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; a viewing will be held one hour prior from 10am - 11am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of ALICE DEVLIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.