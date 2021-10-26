WEIDMAN, SAMANTHA NICOLE

Samantha Nicole Weidman, born on July 2nd, 1974 at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, NJ. Samantha passed away at the age of 47 at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ on October 7th, 2021 at 2:45 PM.Samantha was born in New Jersey, although lived in other states including Virginia and Florida. Samantha was a brilliant child who was very close to her parents and siblings. Her childhood was full of adventure and experiences some wish they could have had. During her early twenties, she began to start her family, eventually to the point of raising five boys. Her children meant the world to her and the only thing she wanted from them was to watch them succeed and have amazing families of their own. Samantha was an incredibly selfless person, always going out of her way to help others in any way she could, whether it was financially, emotionally, or physically. She was well known in South Jersey communities, having so many friends she couldn’t count on her fingers. Samantha was married to her loving husband, William Weidman. She had five boys, Gage Weidman (22), Cole Weidman (18), Bret Weidman (15), Bryce Weidman (11) and Jayce Weidman (8). She is also survived by her mother, April Robinson, her sister, Jennifer Robinson, and her brother, Lee Robinson. She had countless friends and loved ones in the duration of her time on this planet.Her memorial service will be held at First Assembly God in West Cape May on October 28th at 11 AM.There will be a pot luck luncheon afterwards held at the same location.

