SANFOSSO, ANDREW RALPH, - 77, of Palermo, September 7, 2020. He was a member of the US Army National Guard from 1961-1970.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 Injured as Beach Patrol, Firefighters Rescue 4 Off North Wildwood Beach
- Girl, 4, Injured After Being Struck by Motor Vehicle
- How Did Tourism Do?
- County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 10-16, 2020
- County Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases
- Recent Report Highlights Pagans Motorcycle Club Violence
- Wildwood Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 15-31, 2020
- A Strange Week in COVID-19 Numbers
- Public's Help Sought to ID Assault Suspect
Videos
- Court House - Tropical Storm Isaias hit over a month ago, but when I drive the streets in Middle Township there are still huge piles of limbs, branches, leaves and debris all along the roads. A quick drive down...
- Cape May Court House - After reading Spout Off the last few weeks, I hope the marijuana legalization question on the ballot passes. Folks need to chill out a bit.
- Cape May Court House - So we would have panicked rather than respond appropriately to the news of coved-19 in January. Wow, are we held in low regard.
- Middle Township - The choice is simple, Middle Township. Our current mayor supports Donald Trump 100%. Can't find a single thing wrong with him. If you agree, please do vote for him. If you don't agree, then...
- Cape May - The Sample Ballot for this November Election lists Cape May's 2 choices as Ordinance Numbers 392-2020 or 402-2020. This is really stupid. I understand from the newspaper that City Council...