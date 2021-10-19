McGUCKIN, BERNARD R.

Bernard R. McGuckin (“Barney”), age 84 of West Wildwood, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, Bernard has been a West Wildwood resident since 2004. He worked as a truck driver for JA Cunningham Equipment Co. in Philadelphia for over 35 years. Bernard enjoyed sailing, fishing, country music, classic cars and motorcycles. He is predeceased by his parents, and son Kenneth McGuckin. Bernard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Johanna, daughter Debra (Steven) Eberly, and grandchildren Kelly (Steven) Holroyd, Jennifer and Samantha Eberly, and great grandchild Kendall. He also leaves a brother Gerard McGuckin.A memorial service for Bernard will be held 2pm on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; friends may call prior to service from 1pm-2pm. Memorial donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research, at www.michaeljfox.org. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

