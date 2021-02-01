Marianne Elizabeth Smith, 40, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021. Born in Cape May Court House, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She worked at La Mer Beachfront Resort in Cape May.Marianne had a big heart and did everything for other people. She loved kids and animals. She volunteered at Family Promise of Cape May County and the Cape May County Animal Shelter. She enjoyed working with the animals, especially cats. She loved travelling on her impromptu scenic car rides. She liked going to the Delaware Valley Blue Grass Festival at the Salem County Fairgrounds. Family was most important to her. In keeping with her desire to help others, Marianne was a tissue donor.Marianne is survived by her father, Ed Smith; her mother, Anne Smith; her brother, Patrick Smith; her grandmother, Anne M. Davies; her special friends, Heather Messick and Matt Fix; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her cat, Charlie.Memorial services will be held later in spring. Memorial donations may be made to Family Promise of Cape May County, 505 Town Bank Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204 or the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
