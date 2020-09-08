Thomas Edward Gorsline, It is a sad day in sports. The # 1 fan of the New York Giants NFL Team, Thomas Edward Gorsline, age 81, of Villas, N.J. passed away peacefully, August 31, 2020, at Crest Haven Nursing Home due to congestive heart failure. He was born October 12, 1938 in Manhattan, New York, to Arthur and Lucinda. He was a true New Yorker growing up in Yorkville section of Manhattan where his love of sports began. In his youth he caddied at golf clubs in upstate NY and was a great fan of going to the Polo Grounds to see the NY Giants Baseball team play. He was heartbroken when they left for San Francisco. But football was his true love. He played Semi-Pro on the Bronx Warriors up until he got married to his true love, Maryjane (Williams) Gorsline on October 17, 1959. Maryjane graced him with two children who grew into being outstanding members of society. Maryjane preceded him in death in 2004. He was also preceded in death by his father Arthur R. (senior) and mother Lucida, also two older brothers Arthur R. Jr., and Robert M. He leaves behind his younger sister Edith Konzen of New York, younger brothers Joseph Gorsline of California, and Peter Jones of Florida, son Ron and wife Linda Gorsline of Virginia, and daughter Janet Alger of New York, and his grandchildren Matthew Alger of Virginia and Melissa Alger Hayes of Wyoming, Eric Gorsline of Georgia & Kristeen Gorsline of Virginia, and four great granddaughters.A hard working Concrete & Cement Laborer of Local 18A, his love for professional football and the NY Giants was fanatical. Sports was second only to his family. Watching the successes of his children was a great source of pride for him. He passed his love of sports to his children, and they in turn did likewise to their children. Thomas was a God fearing man and member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church of Erma, N.J. Services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the American Heart Association. Condolences can be shared atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com
