DONIA, BEATRICE T.

Beatrice T. Donia, age 92 of Rio Grande, NJ passed away on October 6, 2020. Born in Wallingford, PA January, 1928. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. A resident of the area for 53 years. Employment included A&P for 20 years, and the Christmas Plus Store. She loved gardening, dancing, and enjoying friends at Villas VFW. Prayers for her soul to safely travel to be with her son, Steven Karr and her nine siblings. She is survived by her daughters Diane (Bob) Cronk and Joy Wiseley. Her grandchildren, Robert (Jess) Cronk, Eric (Carrie) Cronk, Joseph (Kristina) Wiseley, and Christina (Sharon) Wiseley-Altimairo. Her great-grandchildren, Bastian, Rowan, Abby, Jack, Evie, Christopher and Ava. Deeply missed by all, including family friend Edward Chiarini and her loving dog, Cookie. Viewing will be held Thursday Oct. 15, Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May from 10:00am-11:00 am; services to follow. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
