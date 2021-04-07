D'ALESSANDRO, CARMELA (NEE MESSERE), 86, of Petersburg, April 4th, 2021. She was a member of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish / Church of Resurrection.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Child Dies After Falling into Septic Tank at Erma Campground
- Court House Man ID’d as Civilian Shot by Police in Buena Vista
- Ocean City Police Sergeant Charged with Sexual Assault of Juvenile
- Indictments Filed March 30
- Motor Vehicle Crash Closes Portion of Breakwater, Fishing Creek Roads
- Wildwood Man Dies from Covid; 14 New Cases Reported
- 2 Medevaced Following Dennis Motor Vehicle Crash
- Middle Man Dies from Covid; 24 New Cases Reported
- Lower Woman Dies from Covid; 45 New Cases Reported
- Crest Requires License after Wildwood Deregulates Taxis
Videos
- Whitesboro - Why are so many good employees leaving Middle Twp Gov.? It's leadership that is only focused on friends and family. We need someone on the twp committee to reel in the good ole' boys. We...
- Upper Township - Is the vaccine the hope you have been looking for? Well why is it then 246 ‘fully vaccinated’ Michigan residents get COVID-19 and three died? The three people who died were all 65 or older and two “...
- Cape May Court House, NJ - We don't have a police problem in Cape May County. What we do have is people who break the law and who don't care about anybody but themselves. This goes for all colors. If you want BLM in...
- North Wildwood - It is unbelievable that Mayor Pat and the Council are rewarding the Mayor's friend who was charged for beating his wife several times and charges along with making recruits of the Police Academy...
- Cape May - Cape May, the only town where the new administration, that ran on fixing what the previous administration did, does the same exact thing the previous administration did....