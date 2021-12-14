ATKINSON, DAVID WILLIAM, SR.

David William Atkinson Sr. - “Captain Dave”, 64, passed away on November 30, 2021 at Cooper University Hospital. He was born March 6, 1957, in Millville, New Jersey; the son of William M. and Grace D. (Smith) Atkinson. David graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1975. Following graduation, he attended electrical school and owned and operated his family business, Atkinson’s Tavern, for 39 years. David went on to marry Stacy L. (Lapworth) Atkinson in 2000. Over the years, he enjoyed fishing, cooking, and taking frequent trips to Vermont to snowmobile and Dover to watch NASCAR races. He had a true passion and love for drum fishing, which is how he eventually gained his nickname, “Captain Dave”. David was an extremely generous man who loved being with his family and friends. He was the life of the party and could always be found preparing huge meals for dinner parties and saying his most famous saying, “Whoo Doggie!”David is predeceased by his brothers Robert I. Atkinson and William M. Atkinson Jr.; as well as both of his parents, William (Sug) and Grace. Surviving in addition to his wife, Stacy, are his daughter, Alena A. (Atkinson) and her husband, Kenneth Blizzard, son, Brian K. and his wife Morgan A. Dougherty, son David W. Jr. and his wife Megan P. Atkinson, daughter, Liliana G. Atkinson and son, John H. Atkinson; three grandchildren, Annie Jo, Owen, and Austin; brother, Todd Atkinson and sister, Susan (Atkinson) DeLanzo (Steve Frame), as well as nephews, Ralph J. and William M. Delanzo.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
