EVERSON, AMELIA MARIE (nee Bones), 98, of Ocean City, June 20, 2021. She worked as a Unit Secretary at Shore Memorial Hospital.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cape May Councilman Remains in Jail; Mayor Responds
- Upper Renews Liquor Licenses; Residents Object to 1
- Cape May Councilman Faces New Charges
- 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After OC Crash
- Man Surrenders to Police After Burglary in Avalon
- Inmate Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in CMCo Jail Cell
- Indictments Filed June 22
- 2nd Suit Filed Against Point Retreat Center
- Ferry Plans for New Fleet
- Verbal Fight Leads to 2 Arrests in Wildwood; Firearm Retrieved
Videos
- Stone Harbor - Season badges: adults, $45 if purchased or before May 15, $60 after that date. Weekly badges (Sunday through Saturday), $35. Seniors (65 and up), $15, two for $25 if both people are present at time...
- Wildwood - Now that Governor Murphy has lifted the mask mandate for all students across NJ, I am curious if the superintendent of the Wildwood school district will still require them?
- Cape May - Sometime after midnight on June 28, 1969, in what is now regarded by many as history’s first major protest on behalf of equal rights for LGBTQ people, a police raid of the Stonewall Inn—a popular gay...
- Lower Township - Sent OPRA requests to the county for some information that should be available to the public, ie, how much funding through Open Space was provided to the ARC administration building, amount of...
- Ocean City - The unemployment rolls are shrinking faster in states that have axed federally boosted payments as the economic carnage from the COVID-19 pandemic eases, a new report said. The 21 states that have...