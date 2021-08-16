NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Joseph J. Sammons passed away August 12, 2021 at the age of 76. A resident of Cape May Courthouse and former resident of Philadelphia (East Torresdale and Fishtown). He was a Vietnam Veteran, retired Teamster from local 107 and active member with the DAV of North Wildwood NJ. He is the beloved husband of 55 years to Jane (nee Quinn), loving father of Joe and Brian Sammons, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends and members of the DAV of N. Wildwood are invited to gather on Friday, August 20, 2021 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114 followed by his Service at 12:00 PM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the DAV of North Wildwood or the ASPCA of Cape May would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

