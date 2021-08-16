Joseph J. Sammons passed away August 12, 2021 at the age of 76. A resident of Cape May Courthouse and former resident of Philadelphia (East Torresdale and Fishtown). He was a Vietnam Veteran, retired Teamster from local 107 and active member with the DAV of North Wildwood NJ. He is the beloved husband of 55 years to Jane (nee Quinn), loving father of Joe and Brian Sammons, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends and members of the DAV of N. Wildwood are invited to gather on Friday, August 20, 2021 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at the BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114 followed by his Service at 12:00 PM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the DAV of North Wildwood or the ASPCA of Cape May would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 Villas Residents Face Drug Charges
- Erma Man Arrested for Allegedly Holding Cashier Hostage
- 6 CMCo Police Officers Named in AG’s 1st Discipline Report
- Middle Residents Die from Covid; County Reports Drop in Transmission Rate
- Indictments Filed Aug. 10
- State Police Detectives Involved in N. Wildwood Bar Fight Agree to Resign
- Sea Isle City to Tackle ‘Juvenile Misbehavior’
- Motorcyclist, 67, Dies in Dias Creek Crash
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests July 19-25, 2021
- Crest to Prohibit Front-yard Parking
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Bucks County ,Pa - Staying in Wildwood with my sister and her kids,We are both from Bucks County.So far I have met two boys that became friends with my niece and are homeless.They are younger than my kids,which are 17...
- Wildwood Crest - When will the five largest US healthcare providers wake up and start raising premiums on NON vaccinated customers. Better yet deny all heal care costs related to Covid if your not vaccinated. The...
- Stone Harbor - That pain that occurs at Stone Harbor beach is a natural phenomenon call tide change. Also referred to as “high and low tide.”Maybe the next time you rent you can have the owner of your rental...
- North Wildwood - Maybe we need to look at ourselves on the beaches. Tell your grand mom that wearing a thong and being over 60 years with varicose veins and those big dimples is not cute. Men with stomach aprons...
- Wildwood - It’s nice to have a well-dressed and sophisticated, professional looking mayor for the City Of Wildwood.. Keep up the great work, Mayor Pete.